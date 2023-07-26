Participating landowners, the event’s sponsors, have opened their properties for this special hunt since 1992, providing opportunities for approximately 400 hunters each year. The 2023 hunt will take place Oct. 7-15, 2023.
To host a Gun Deer Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities, landowners must have at least 60 acres available and be able to host at least three hunters. To sign up, fill out an application online by Aug. 1. Be sure to complete all the property information fields.
“For over 30 years, this unique hunt has allowed hunters with disabilities to experience the thrill of hunting whitetails,” said Ally Magnin, DNR Assistant Deer and Elk Specialist. “It’s a special opportunity for those who experience unique challenges and is only possible through the generous support of our landowner sponsors. Their willingness to partner with hunters and open their land is why this hunt continues to thrive.”
Wisconsin's outdoor experiences are for everyone. The DNR is committed to providing various hunting, fishing and recreational permits and unique opportunities designed to give people with disabilities the opportunity to partake in Wisconsin's time-honored traditions and enjoy the state’s abundant natural resources.
