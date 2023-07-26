Landowners sought for special hunt

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking for landowners to host hunters with disabilities for the 2023 Gun Deer Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities.

Participating landowners, the event’s sponsors, have opened their properties for this special hunt since 1992, providing opportunities for approximately 400 hunters each year. The 2023 hunt will take place Oct. 7-15, 2023.

