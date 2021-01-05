Chieftains split two games over break
The Lake Holcombe Chieftains split their two games over break as they were on the road in back to back nights to take on the Boyceville bulldogs and Ladysmith Lumberjacks in non-conference action.
On Monday, Dec. 28, the Chieftains were in Boyceville as they had a hot first half, out scoring the Bulldogs by 29 points as they took the 44-15 lead into halftime.
The Second half was the Bulldogs unable to overcome the first half lead as they were able to out score the Chieftains by the score of 30-26 in the 70-45 Chieftains victory.
Three Chieftains were in double digits as Kaden Krank led the way with a double-double as he scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds. Dylan Bowen finished the night with 18 points as Brock Flater had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds in the victory.
With just 24 hours turn around the Chieftains were in Ladysmith to take on the Lumberjacks as the Jacks held off the scrappy Chieftains by the score of 71-54.
It was Riley Gringras leading the way with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Chieftains as Flater finished with 14 points. Krank had eight points as Will Kliegle finished with seven points and six boards.
For the Lumberjacks, it was four players in double digits as Brady Ingersol led the way with 23 points as senior Brandon Walters finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Eli ROgers went on to score 10 points and just missed a possible triple double as the sophomore had nine rebounds and seven assists. Jack West finished with 12 points and seven boards as Mitchell Lehman chipped in with six points in the Jacks non-conference victory.
