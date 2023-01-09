The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a public meeting to present information and gather feedback on the future management of salmon and trout on Lake Michigan.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Lakeshore Technical College’s Centennial Hall West in Cleveland, Wisconsin. The meeting will be in person, but a Zoom option will also be available.
DNR staff will present the latest Lake Michigan survey and stocking information, and stakeholders can share ideas and input on future fisheries management initiatives.
“We have been working very closely with critical stakeholders over the last 11 years to respond to the science and social preferences that drive this excellent fishery,” said Bradley Eggold, DNR Great Lakes District Fisheries Supervisor. “At this meeting, we will gather input and comments that will ultimately culminate in a plan for 2023 and beyond.”
More information on this meeting, including handouts and presentations, can be found on the DNR’s Lake Michigan Fisheries webpage.
___________________________________________________________________
What: Public Meeting on Lake Michigan Fisheries Management
When: 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23
Where: Online via Zoom or in person at Lakeshore Technical College. Pre-register for the meeting using this Zoom Meeting Registration link.
Lakeshore Technical College
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.