Falcons down Rib Lake in opener
The Flambeau girl’s basketball team opened up the season last week on the road as they were in Rib Lake in non-conference play.
The Falcons clung to a four point lead at the half as they took a 25-21 lead in to the locker room at the half.
In the second half it was Flambeau again out scoring Rib Lake 29-21 behind senior Kristen Lawton’s team leading 23 points to go on to the 54-42 victory. Ali Hruby was also in double digits in scoring with 10 points as Brooklyn Ludescher finished with eight points as Madyson Martin chipped in with six.
The Falcons are 1-0 as they now get ready for the Gilman Pirate on the road on Monday, Nov. 29 at 7:15 p.m.
