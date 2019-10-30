Ladysmith XC peaks at Sectional, Becker moves on to State
The Ladysmith Cross Country team competed in the Division 3 Cross Country Sectional Meet in South Shore on Saturday, October 26th against 20 other schools. With 92 girls and 112 boys all competing for the shot to race at this weekend’s WIAA State Cross Country Meet in Wisconsin Rapids, both the Jacks and Jills showed up ready to leave their best of the year to this point all on the course Saturday.
As the girls started to come across the line, it was Ladysmith’s Kylee Becker coming in as the third individual qualifier as she qualified for her first state meet with a fifth overall finish. The girl’s team went on to finish in sixth place, as they were only two points from finishing one place higher.
Along with Becker’s fifth place finish, the Jills were led by Rachel Sovacool (17th), Hope Burki (32nd), Brittney Wiles (58th) and Payton Wold (74th).
On the boy’s side the Jacks went on to a fourth place finish as they just missed third place by one point and only nine points from second. Leading the way for the Jacks were Ethan Stewart (15th), Blake Prince (18th), Eli Rogers (20th), Pete West (24th) and Jack West (58th). “What a day! Our runners came into this meet ready to perform better than they have ever performed before and they did just that. Nine of runners (Kylee Becker, Rachel Sovacool, Hope Burki, Riley Godfrey, Ethan Stewart, Blake Prince, Eli Rogers, Pete West, and Colin Dicus) ran their fastest times ever. Ethan Stewart and Eli Rogers were the first and fourth fastest freshmen boys to finish the boys race, while Blake Prince and Pete West were the fifth and seventh sophomore boys to finish the boys race. Rachel Sovacool was only seven places away from qualifying for State. And, Kylee Becker qualified for the State CC Meet for the first time after just narrowly missing out the past two seasons. Kylee ran a fantastic race from start to finish and kicked it in at the end of the race in order to grab the fifth overall spot. Since two of the runners ahead of Kylee qualified as part of a team, Kylee qualified for State as the 3rd Individual Qualifier. Individually, our runners had a great day! On the team side, our boys came into this meet as a team that was being overlooked by many other school, however, our boys knew what they were truly capable of. They knew with a fantastic team effort, they could potentially qualify as a team with a second place finish. Unfortunately, they missed out on that second place by only 9 points, as team places 2-6 were extremely close (Chequamegon-120, Grantsburg-128, Ladysmith-129, Phillips-133, and Prentice/Rib Lake-133). All of the Ladysmith boys who were involved in the team scoring are only sophomores and freshmen so they will be back even hungrier next year looking to qualify for State as a team. The boys end their season with a 96-36 record, which is one of the best team records for the Ladysmith boys team since their last trip to State 49 years ago in 1970. The girls had a surprisingly high team finish in this meet, finishing in 6th place. Five of the seven Ladysmith girls running today were in their first high school cross country season, so this was a very impressive finish for them today. The girls end their season with a 68-56 record,” stated head coach Jacob Ebner.
Becker will be looking to close out the season this Saturday as she runs one final race at the WIAA State Meet in Wisconsin Rapids as Kylee will race in the D3 Girl’s Race at 1:20 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.