Wild Turkey Strutting

Wild Turkey Strutting in the spring

 Steve Oehlenschlager

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will begin selling 2023 bonus spring turkey harvest authorizations on Monday, March 20, with a designated sale date for each zone.

Previously known as leftover permits, bonus harvest authorizations are available for purchase through the DNR's online license portal at GoWild.Wi.Gov or at all license agents. Sales begin at 10 a.m. and run through midnight each day.

