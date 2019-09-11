Ladysmith runs at Bruce and Spooner
The Ladysmith cross country team was busy last week as they were competing at Bruce and Spooner.
Last Tuesday, Ladysmith was in Bruce as they went on to finish fifth in both the boy’s and girl’s team standings in high school action as the middle school boys went on to a third place finish and the girls finish seventh.
For the high school boys it was Pete West, Ethan Stewart, Jack West, Eli Rogers and Zach Kostka finishing as the top five Lumberjack runners as Kylee Becker, Rachel Sovacool, Hope Burki, Kamia Silva and Brittney Wiles finsihed as the top five Jills for coach Ebner.
In Middle School action, Gavin Stewart, Timmy Meltz, Dane Prohaska, Carter Soltis, Jaxen Donohue finished as the top five Jacks as Grace Pearson, Kelsey Millin, Lily Donohue, Sirianna Basham and Shelby Smith finished as the top five Jills.
Kylee Becker picked up her 1500 career high school win as Timmy Meltz picked up his 1000 middle school win in Bruce. “We are two meets into the season and all four of our teams are looking good and we have many individuals who are starting the season off strong. We have also had amazing support from families and friends of our runners who have come to our first two meets to cheer on our teams! 11 of the 13 runners who competed in the same race at this meet last year ran faster times this year which is always great to see,” stated coach Ebner.
On Thursday, Ladysmith was in Spooner as they went on to a fourth place finish for the boys as the girls went on to a fifth place finish. The middle school boys picked up a team championship as the girls were runner-ups.
Top finishers for the Jills were Kylee Becker in fourth as Rachel Sovacool was fourteenth. For the Boys it was Ethan Stewart in tenth, Jack West in thirteenth, Eli Rogers in fourteenth and Pete West in fifteenth.
For the middle school boys it was immy Meltz, Gavin Stewart, Dane Prohaska, Carter Soltis, Jaxen Donohue as the girls were led by Grace Pearson, Kelsey Millin, Lily Donohue, Sirianna Basham and Kortney Millin.
Highlights from Thursday’s meet were Grace Pearson finished in first place for the second straight meet, the middle school boys won this meet as a team for the second straight year, the high school boys put four runners in the top 15, Ethan Stewart earned a top 10 medal in his third ever cross-country race, Kelsey Millin earned her first top 10 medal, finishing seventh
and several athletes completed their first race without stopping to walk while Zach Kostka finished the race with no shoes on. “Running in two meets in the same week is never easy, but almost everyone of our runners felt as though they had a better meet tonight at Spooner than they did two days ago in Bruce. I was very proud of the effort that was given at tonight’s meet. Their hard work is really paying off in meets so far this season,” concluded coach Ebner.
