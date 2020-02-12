Raiders drop two conference games
The Bruce boy’s basketball team had two tough games last week as they were on the road to take on New Auburn before returning home on Friday night to take on the conference leading Birchwood Bobcats.
On Tuesday last week, The Raiders found themselves down eight points at the half as they trailed by eight points as the Trojans led 24-16 heading into halftime.
In the second half the Raiders fought back, but the Trojans were too much to handle as they went on to defeat the Raiders 55-43.
Brady Gauthier was the leading scorer for the Raiders with 13 points as Dexter Roatch finished with 11 points in the Raiders home loss.
On Friday the Birchwood Bobcats came to town to take on the Red Raiders, who were looking to make a statement as they were looking to rebound from a two game skid.
In the first half the Raiders hung right with the Bobcats as they trailed by seven points heading into the locker room as Birchwood took a 30-23 lead into the half.
In the second half the Raiders hung right in with the Bobcats as they were out scored just 28-27 as the Bobcats went on to win 58-20 behind Matthew Marcinske’s 19 points to lead the way as three Bobcats finished in double digits. “We are just playing very inconsistent basketball lately. We play good first half and not so good second half, or we play one good game and then the next we don’t play well. At New Auburn Tuesday was one of those bad games. We didn’t take many shots because we had way too many turnovers. Mitchell Lehman played extremely hard against the Trojans even though he didn’t score much for points, but he played really hard defensively in the second half. We had a ton of chances in New Auburn, but we just didn’t get anything going. It was like an 8-point game for much of it. We got it to four points with about six minutes to go, but then we had a bunch of turnovers. Just was a very frustrating game. Friday night against Birchwood, we played extremely well except for some bad turnovers on unforced passes. Mitchell had a very good game hitting some threes and getting a 3-point play, which tied up the game late with about five minutes to go and ended with 11 points on the night. Dexter Roatch had a nice game shooting and ended with 13 points, and Brady Gauthier added ten. We just had some crucial turnovers in bad situations late in first half and a couple late in game. Dan Brockman had a nice game rebounding and Dom also had a nice game defensively and rebounding the ball. If we can get back to playing that way we will be in a lot of games,” stated head coach, Jason Lehman.
The Raiders are back in action this Friday as they are on the road in Winter before returning home on Monday to take on the Flambeau Falcons as they are preparing for the upcoming WIAA play-offs.
