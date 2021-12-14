Lady Falcons cage the Bears
The Flambeau girl’s basketball team picked up another victory last week at home as they hosted the Clayton Bears in Lakeland conference action to remain undefeated on the season.
The Falcons looked to get things rolling in the first half as the two teams kept the scoring low as Flambeau took a 18-7 lead into the half.
In the second half was back and forth as the Bears out scored Flambeau 17-16, but it was the first half that proved to much for the Bears as the Falcons went on to a 34-24 victory at home.
Kristen Lawton was the leading score for Flambeau with 14 points as Brookyln Ludescher finished with six. Ali Hruby and Ari Brost both finished with four points on the night in the Flambeau victory.
The Falcons are off now until they return home to host the Lake Holcmbe Chieftains in what should be a great early season conference match-up at 5:45 p.m.
