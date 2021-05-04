Falcons open track season at Ladysmith
The Flambeau Falcons had a year to wait as they finally got the Track season underway last Thursday night in Ladysmith after a year off due to COVID.
The Falcons, head coached by Chad Gago, who enters his 27th year with first year assistant coach Justin Lauber will have a solid group of returners in Dalton Lebal, Sophie Hauser, Ari Brost, Emily Dean, Anna Crick and retruning state qualifier from two years ago, junior, Kristen Lawton.
Coach Gago looks for Lake Holcombe, Shell Lake and Bruce to be the teams to compete against this season for the Lakeland Conference as they got things started in Ladysmith Thursday night.
On Thursday night, top finishers for the falcon girls were seventh place finisher in the 100M dash and sixth place in the long jump and first in the pole vault, Sophie Hauser. Ari Brost finished third in the high jump, Anna Crick was first in the discus and fourth in the shot put as freshman Brooklyn Ludescher took second in the discus and sixth in the shot put.
On the boy’s side it was Dalton Lebal finishing first in the shot put and third in the discus to lead the way for the Falcons.
The Falcons will be back in competition this Friday as they head to Bruce as they continue to prepare for the conference and regional meets.
