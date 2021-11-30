Lady Raiders stung by Hornets
The Bruce girl’s basketball team was on the road last Tuesday night to open up the 2021-22 season against the Cadott Hornets in non-conference action.
The Hornets jumped out to a 25-17 first half lead and never looked back as they went on to a 68-28 victory as they out scored Bruce in the second half 43-11.
Alex Granica was the leading scorer for the Red Raiders as she finished with 14 points and four rebounds. Kaela Anderson finished with eight points and nine rebounds as Rheanna Hopkins chipped in five points and nine rebounds for the Red Raiders.
The Raiders are back in action on Friday as the travel to Clayton to take on the Bears at 6 p.m.
