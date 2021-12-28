Falcon boys run past Chieftains
The Lake Holcombe Chieftains were in Tony last Tuesday night to take on the undefeated Flambeau Falcons who went into the game with a 5-0 record overall and 3-0 in Lakeland Conference play.
The Chieftain got off to a fast start as they caught the Falcons early for the first four points, but it was Flambeau settling in as they out scored the Chieftains 52-25 heading into the locker room at the half.
In the second half the Falcons kept on the pressure on both ends as they put up 38 points to Lake Holcombe’s 21 to run away with the 90-46 victory to improve to 4-0 in the conference and 6-0 overall.
Three Falcons went on to finish in double digits led by Harley Opachan who finished with 26 points. Blake Moore went on to score 20 points as Dawson Kauffman dropped 19 points in the victory. Giles Groothousen went on to score nine points as fellow sophomore Kevin Ross finished with eight.
For the Chieftains, it was Dylan Bowen leading the way with 20 points as Colton Minnick scored 10 points. Harley Schroeder chipped in with eight points for the Chieftains.
Flambeau will return home on Tuesday, Jan. 4 to take on Shell Lake at 7:15 p.m. and the Chieftains will be in Shell Lake this Thursday at 5:45 p.m. and then return home on Jan. 4 to take on Siren at 7:15 p.m.
