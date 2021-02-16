Jacks top Luck on senior night, fall to Saints
The Ladysmith Lumberjacks were at home last week as they hosted the Luck Cardinals and St. Croix Falls Saints as the Jacks get set to enter the WIAA Play-offs this week.
On Tuesday, the jacks were able to pick up a game with Luck after the cancelation of their conference game scheduled with Spooner as the Jacks hosted the Cardinals in non-conference play as the seniors were honored. The three seniors this year for the Jacks are Ren Nees, DJ Dahlstrom and Brandon Walters.
In the first half, both teams were battling it out back and forth as the Jacks found themselves down at the half by just two points as they trailed heading into the locker room 29-27.
Brady Ingersonl led the team in the first half with 11 points as Mitchell Lehman had six points and DJ Dahlstrom had four.
In the second half, the Jacks turned it up as they were able to out score the cardinals by four as they went on to victory by a score of 55-51 at home. “This was a fill-in game because our conference game with Spooner was cancelled. It was senior night, so they all had a chance to start the game and get introduced in pre-game. The seniors are DJ Dahlstrom, Ren Nees, and DJ Dahlstrom. They have been in our program since 5th grade, so when kids make it to this point they have been dedicated to participation for a number of years. We knew going into this game that we would have our hands full with their physical style of play. So our focus, as it’s been all year was that we need to rebound on both ends of the floor. We did a decent job offensively getting 10 rebounds, but we gave up 10 offensive rebounds on the defensive end. They out rebounded us 43-31. We were able to do some nice things on defense contesting their shots and holding them to 37 percent shooting. They really struggled from three point range going 1 for 14. We had the same issue from behind the arc as we’ve been very streaky when it comes to the three-point shot. We were only 3 for 16 (19 percent) but we did well inside the arc shooting a respectable 50 percent. We did a good job taking care of the ball tonight as our turnover percentage was low at 13 percent of every possession. Ultimately, we got the win and that’s the main thing. We achieved double digit wins again this year and that’s not happened since the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons,” stated head coach, Brian Rogers.
Ingersol went on to lead the way for the Jacks as he finished with 20 points. Lehman scored 12 points and Brandon Walters chipped in with nine points in the Jack’s non-conference victory at home.
On Thursday night the Jacks were back at home as they hosted the St. Criox Falls Saints in Heart O’ North Conference action.
The Saints led at the half 41-20 and finished with the victory over Ladysmith by a score of 82-69.
It was Ingersol once again leading the way with 26 points as Walters finished with 15 points and Lehman ended the night with 11 points as three Lumberjacks finished in double digits. “ This was almost a mirror of the first meeting back in January but this time we dug ourselves an even bigger deficit. At one point early in the second half, we were down by 31 points. We were struggling with energy and getting after it on both ends of the floor. We switched up our defense and starting applying more pressure to them and we began chipping into their huge lead. The problem we had though was when we were forcing missed shots on defense, that we were giving up too many offensive rebounds again. They had 19 second-chance points off of 17 offensive rebounds. This contributed to part of their staggering 46 points in the paint. We allowed a few too many transition points as well as we didn’t balance the floor getting back on defense. We did a better job finishing around the rim tonight, but we still left too many points on the floor and that along with them getting second-chance points was the difference in the game. Our two point percentage continued to be great tonight as we shot 57 percent, but we struggled again from three point range only shooting 4 for 16. While parts of the game is frustrating for us, it was looking like a blowout loss with the possibility of a running clock, but we fought back. Our goal has to be able to have this intensity for 36 minutes on both defense and offense. When we are in attack mode, we’re so much more successful. We travel to Barron on Tuesday (February 16) for the first game of regionals. They beat us both times during the regular season but both games ended up close at the final. We have to limit their offensive rebounds and create extra opportunities for ourselves on the flip side. It’s going to be a battle as usual, like every game we play against Barron. We’re both very familiar with each other, so it will be interesting to watch,” coach Rogers concluded.
