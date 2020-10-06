Lady Chieftains down Trojans, sweep Bobcats
The Lake Holcombe volleyball team picked up two more conference victories last week as they downed the New Auburn Torjans in four sets 22-25, 25-10, 25-10 and 26-16 to pick up their fourth victory of the season.
Karlee Andres finished the night with 11 kills, Allison Golat-Hattamer had 26 assists and Annabelle Wincek finished with 31 digs.
Lake Holcombe needed just three games to pick up another conference victory last week as they downed the Birchwood Bobcats in three straight sets by the scores of 25-22, 25-23 and 26-24.
Leading the Chieftains in kills was Josi ELmberg with ten on the night. Annabelle Wincek had a big night with 39 digs as Allison Golat-Hattamer finished with 22 assist. Wincek finished with seven ace serves, while Elmberg had six in the victory for Lake Holcombe.
The Cheiftains are currently 5-1 in conference play as they get set for this weeks competition in Lakeland Conference action.
