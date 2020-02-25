FAST competes in Fond du Lac
The Flambeau Area Swim Team competed at the Fond du Lac Regional swim meet Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 21-23 and finished the meet with many personal best times, many fast enough to advance to the Wisconsin State and Minnesota Regional meets in late February and March.
The three day meet saw swimmers aged 12 and under compete in the morning and swimmers aged 13 and up in the afternoon. Twelve FAST swimmers competed in the meet, joining forces with more than 80 Northern Lakes Aquatic Club swimmers to compete with other Wisconsin USA Swimming teams.
Twelve and under swimmers earned many personal best times to add to their season. Brooklyn Adisek, 10, had a great performance in her 100 backstroke where she earned at time of 1:37.01. Megan DeWitt, 12, earned a personal best in the 100 and 200 freestyle events with times of 1:10.61 and 6:45.31. Katie Vollendorf, 11, earned a personal best time in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:48.34 and a best time of :40.36 in the 50 backstroke.
Newcomers Gabriel Hendrick, 8, and Keira Stanger, 7, both had great performances and earned personal best times. Hendrick earned best times in the 100 and 50 freestyle and Stnager had great performances in the 50 backstroke and 100 freestyle. Throughout the season both Hendrick and Stanger have steadily improved their stroke techniques.
Syrus Trott, 12, earned a Minnesota time of :29.87 in the 50 freestyle. Trott also earned personal best times in the 100 freestyle and 50 backstroke. Throughout the season Trott’s goal was to swim every event in his age group; he capped off the season with swimming the 1650 freestyle for the first time.
Thirteen and older swimmers who completed at the meet included May Baselt, 16, who earned personal best times all eight of the events she swam during the meet. Some of her top best times included swimming a 1:15.85 in the 100 breaststroke, 5:21.40 in the 400 individual medley and 5:47.21 in the 500 freestyle. Baselt earned several Minnesota times in her events during the meet.
Elijah Hendrick, 14, earned best times in all eight events he swam at the meet, including earning Minnesota times in the 100 freestyle and 200 butterfly with times of :58.23 and 2:26.27. Hendrick also earned best times in the 100 butterfly and 400 individual medley with times of 1:02.15 and 5:18.25, respectively.
Kayleen Powell, 13, captured several best times in her events throughout the weekend including times in the 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley. Powell is a newcomer to the sport and with a positive attitude and strong work ethic saw many successes this season.
Synjon Trott, 16, the team’s only senior, had many lifetime best performances during the weekend meet. Trott earned a personal best in the 100 freestyle with a time of :58.01, a 1:08.77 in the 100 backstroke and a 1:14.92 in the 100 breaststroke. Trott will compete at the Minnesota Regional swim meet in the 100 freestyle.
Sarah Allard, 12, earned a Wisconsin State time in the 50 butterfly with a time of :31.84. Allard also competed in the 200 and 500 freestyle events, earning best times in both. Throughout the season Allard demonstrated skills to work hard to improve her stroke technique and it’s paid off.
Maddie Bunton, 14, will also advance to Wisconsin State to complete in the 100 freestyle. Bunton also swam in the 200 freestyle, 200 backstroke and 200 individual medley events where she earned personal best times.
FAST coaches Emily Moelter and Jerilea Hendrick are extremely proud of the hard work and determination the swimmers pushed themselves to produce many great accomplishments at the meet. All of the swimmers exceeded their goals during their races.
The Wisconsin State swim meet for swimmers aged 12 and under will be held Feb. 28 to March 1 and March 5-8 for swimmers aged 13 and older and will be held at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer.
The Minnesota Regional swim meet will be held March 28-29 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.
