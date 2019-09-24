Falcons sweep Bruce and Winter
The Flambeau Falcons continued their winning ways last week as they faced off against Bruce and New Auburn in conference volleyball action.
On Tuesday last week the Falcons swept the Red Raiders in three straight sets as they went on to a 3-0 victory on the road in Bruce.
Courtney Riel led the way for the Falcons with 15 kills and five blocks as Emily Dean finished with 16 ace serves and 20 digs. Emma Allard had 16 assists for the Falcons in their win over the Red Raiders.
On Thursday the Falcons were at home as they hosted Winter as they went on to a three set victory over the Warriors.
The Falcons remain undefeated as they get set for big match-ups this week against the Birchwood Bobcats and New Auburn Trojans.
