Foul trouble sinks Jills in loss to Vikings
The Ladysmith girl’s basketball has been on a roll as of late as they picked up their ninth win in a row last heading into last week before returning home on Tuesday to host the Colfax Vikings in non-conference play.
The first half was nip and tuck as both teams battled back and forth on both ends, but it was Ladysmith heading into half time with a one point lead as the score sat at 17-16.
Allison Clark led the Jills in the first half with seven points as the Vikings held Raemalee Smith and Holly Rands to just two points each heading into the locker room.
In the second half it was fouls that would be the story as Smith was called for her fifth foul on a charge with just under 12 minutes to play which forced the Jills to play without their leading scorer.
Junior, Allison Clark stepped up her game as she went on to score ten of her team high 17 points before she too fouled out which the Vikings capitalized on as they out scored the Jills 28-19 in the second half to pick up the 44-36 victory over the Jills at home.
Kamia Silva finished with five points behind Clark’s 17, all in the second half as Smith, rands and Tori Thorpe all finished with four points in the Jills second lass of the season to bring their overall record to 9-2.
The Jills are off now for the remainder of the break as they get set to hots the St. Croix Falls Saints on Thursday, Jan. 6. Both teams are currently tied at the top of the Heart O’ North standings going into the big Jan. 6 match up.
