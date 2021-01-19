Lumberjacks XC is tops on All State Academic team
The Ladysmith Boys Cross Country Team ranks Number 1 in the State among all 2020 Boys Division III Academic All-State Team recipients. This award recognizes the efforts of not only the runners involved, but the efforts of the entire school district in educating these boys.
The Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Academic All State Award is presented to those runners who qualify for the WIAA State Meet and who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. By limiting the award to only those who qualify for the State Meet, the recipients will represent excellence in both areas - on the course, and in the classroom.
Of the 12 Division III Boys Teams that qualified for the State Cross Country Meet this fall, only four teams earned Academic All-Star and the Ladysmith Boy’s Team’s GPA was the highest out of these teams.
The Ladysmith State Cross Country Team consisted of Blake Prince, Ethan Stewart, Eli Rogers, Pete West, Jack West, Bishop Peterson, and Mitchell Lehman. By having a combined GPA over 3.5 all of these boys will receive the “Team Academic All-State Award.” Six of these seven boys also met the requirement for the “Individual Academic All-State Award.
Division III Academic All State
Boy’s Team Rankings
1. Ladysmith
2. Darlington
3. St. Mary Catholic
4. Brookwood
