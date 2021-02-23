Falcon season comes to an end in Phillips
The Flambeau boy’s basketball team had their final two game of the season last week as they had a game in Turtle Lake on Tuesday and then opened up the WIAA play-offs in Phillips in the semi-final round of Regionals against the Loggers.
On Tuesday, the Falcons and Lakers gave the fans a game to cheer for as both teams were tied at the end of regulation as the Falcons fell by one point in Turtle Lake by a score of 66-65.
Harley Opachan and Blake Moore both had monster nights with 21 point each. Moore finished with eight rebounds as Opachan had seven. Dawson Kauffman was the third Falcon to finish in double digits as the junior had ten points. Isaac Kopacz went on to chip in with six point for the Falcons.
In the Regional semi-final last Friday night in Phillips it was the Loggers ending the Falcon’s season by a score of 84-53. Flambeau finished the season with a 9-10 record overall as three seniors careers came to an end.
Dalton Lebal, Ethan Wenker and Ben Kopacz finished out their careers for head coach, Jeff Podgornik as he went on to comment. “It is always tough when the seniors leave the court for the last time. I can’t say enough about these three and our staff appreciates all the work they have put into the program over their careers.”
