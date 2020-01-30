Falcon boys finish 1-2 to close out week
The Flambeau boy’s basketball team had three games on tap last week as they took on Rib Lake, Clayton and Birchwood in the span of five nights.
Last Monday, the Falcons were at home as they hosted Rib Lake in non-conference action and it was the Falcons down 44-15 at half as they eventually fell at home to Rib Lake by the score of 82-30.
Blake Moore was the leading scorer for the Falcons with seven points as Dalton Lebal, Dawson Kauffman, Nick Derfus and Kimon Gray all scored four points in the Falcon home loss.
ON Tuesday night, the Falcons were on the road as they were in Clayton for their second non-conference match up in as many nights.
It was a five-point affair heading into the half as the Falcons led 22-17, but a huge second half was the difference as they outscored the Bears 44-19 to go on to win 66-36 on the road.
Harley Opachan led the way with 21 points and 18 rebounds for the double double on the night. Moore was also in double digits with 14 points, Nick Defus finished with nine points and Riley Ewer chipped in with six points.
On Friday, the Falcons were on the road to take on the conference leading, Birchwood Bobcats. The Falcons found themselves in a bit of a whole at the half down 44-20, but fought back in the second half outscoring Birchwood 46-33. IN the end the first half was too much to climb out of as the Falcons fell 77-66 in conference play.
The Falcons will return home on Tuesday, Feb. 4 as they get set to host Cornell as they get set for their first of three games in four days.
