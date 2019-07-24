Lumberjack legion drops two to Spooner
The Ladysmith Lumberjack Legion team was on the road last Tuesday night as they headed to Spooner to take on the Spooner Rails.
In game one of the double header the Rails got out to an early lead as they scored one run in the bottom of the first and three more in the third to take a 4-0 lead that went all the way to the sixth inning when the Jacks bats came alive. The Jacks went on to score one run in the sixth and seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough for a comeback as the Rails went on to a 5-2 victory in game one.
Anthony Vandertie, Grant Rydlund and Caden Dupee all finished with one hit a piece to lead the way for the Jacks as Rydlund and Vandertie had one RBI each in the loss.
In game two the got the jump on the Jacks from the get go as they scored three runs in the top of the first and two more in the third before the Jacks answered back with two runs in the bottom of the third inning to make the score 5-2 in the Rails favor.
The Jacks added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the Rails lead to one as the score was 5-4, but the Rails held the Jacks scoreless in the final two innings as they added a run in the top of the seventh to sweep the Jacks with a 6-4 victory in game two.
Caden Dupee finished game two with three hits and one RBI to lead the way at the plate for Ladysmith. Brandon Walters and Tru Dupee pitched three innings each in the second game of the last Tuesday’s double header.
