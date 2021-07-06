FUTURE FALCONS COMPETE IN MINNESOTA – Five Flambeau middle school tracksters competed recently at the Minnesota AAU State Track Meat and finished very well. Pictured above are, from left: Reese Roehl, Brylee Roehl, Mya Gago, Lyla Gago and Marika Gago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.