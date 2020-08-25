Lakeland Conference fall sports guidelines released
The Schools of the Lakeland Conference have been working hard to find the best course of action for fall sports. The primary focus of this discussion was the safety of our student athletes, their families, their coaches, and their fans. The Schools took into account the recent plans shared by the WIAA as well as insights and ideas communicated by all groups of the Conference: Superintendents, Principals, Athletic Directors, and Coaches. After much discussion, the Lakeland Conference approved the adoption of the WIAA plans for fall sports with some specific additions.
Football Season Practices will begin Sept 7
11-Player
· Aug 21st and Aug 28th non conference games will be cancelled
· Sept 18th scrimmages are being planned
· Sept 25th regularly scheduled conference games will be played.
· The 3 conference games scheduled before Sept 25 will be rescheduled as follows
o Sept 4 to Oct 23
o Sept 11 to Oct 30
o Sept 18 to Nov 6.
8-Player
· Aug 28th, Sept 4th and Sept 11 non conference games will be cancelled.
· Sept 18th scrimmages are being planned.
· Sept 25th regularly scheduled conference games will be played.
· The conference games scheduled before Sept 25 will be rescheduled as follows:
o Sept 18th to Oct 23rd
· Additional games to be played after the 23rd as per the WIAA
recommendations.
Volleyball Practice will begin Sept 7
· Conference Matches will begin Sept 15th
· Sept 12th scrimmages are being planned
· Schools will make arrangements to reschedule Conference matches that were scheduled before Sept 15th.
Cross Country Practice will begin Aug 17th
· Matches will begin Aug 25th.
· A Conference meet will be held at Bruce on Oct 13th.
Championships and All-Conference Teams
Conference Champions will be awarded if a full schedule is played
OR
A consensus can be reached by the conference schools in that division.
All-conference teams will be selected as done in previous years.
JV and MS Games, Meets, and Matches
· Sub Varsity level events will continue to be scheduled by each school.
· Competitions may be developed to play nearby schools rather than a strict conference division schedule.
Spectators
· School passes will be issued to the immediate family of each athlete. Only those with passes will be allowed into a facility.
· A maximum of 6 tickets will be issued per student.
· Passes are not transferable.
· Pass holders will not be charged admission this fall of 2020.
· Depending upon current conditions at the time of an event, and guidelines/regulations issued by county and state health departments, this policy could/will change.
· Live Streaming of conference games is recommended to involve spectators that are not allowed to attend events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.