Bonus Spring Turkey Harvest Authorizations On Sale March 16
MADISON, Wis. - Starting March 16 Spring turkey bonus harvest authorizations go on sale for each of the seven spring turkey hunting zones.
Hunters are encouraged to check the Department of Natural Resources’ turkey zone map and spring turkey bonus harvest authorization availability to see if harvest authorizations are available for the time period and turkey zone in which they want to hunt. There are 113,412 spring turkey bonus harvest authorizations for sale in all seven management zones.
Anyone visiting the site between 9:45-10 a.m. will be assigned a random number (there is no advantage to entering the site before 9:45 a.m.) Starting at 10 a.m., customers who enter the GoWild website will be added to the purchasing queue in the order of their arrival. Sales start at 10 a.m. and run until midnight each day.
The following zones have available bonus harvest authorizations, and their corresponding sales dates are as follows:
Zone 1 - Monday, March 16;
Zone 2 - Tuesday, March 17;
Zone 3 - Wednesday, March 18;
Zone 4 - Thursday, March 19; and
Zones 5, 6 and 7 - Friday, March 20.
Bonus harvest authorizations are $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents. Both groups will have equal opportunity for purchase. Bonus harvest authorizations can be purchased online through GoWild.Wi.Gov and at all license agents.
All spring turkey hunters are required to purchase a spring turkey license and 2020 Wild Turkey Stamp unless they are a 2020 Conservation Patron License holder. Bonus harvest authorization purchases will not affect preference point status for future spring drawings.
Once you log into your personalized dashboard on GoWild.Wi.Gov, click the ‘Buy License’ button to open the catalog. From there, you will find “Spring Turkey Bonus Harvest Authorization” at the top of the list.
Bonus turkey harvest authorizations can be purchased at a rate of one per day until the zone and time period is sold out or until the season closes.
DNR customer service staff recommend that turkey hunters who are interested in purchasing a Conservation Patron license do so prior to March 16 to make the bonus harvest authorization process as quick and easy as possible.
After zone-specific sales, all remaining turkey harvest authorizations will be made available for purchase 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21.
Spring Turkey Periods Run For Seven Days
The 2020 spring turkey season is April 15 - May 26, with six seven-day periods running Wednesday through the following Tuesday. A total of seven zones will be open for hunting. For more information regarding turkey hunting in Wisconsin, visit the DNR website here.
“In 2019, we experienced overall favorable conditions during nesting and brood-rearing, and winter has been relatively mild, so we are anticipating another great spring turkey season in Wisconsin,” said Mark Witecha, DNR upland wildlife ecologist. “I encourage turkey hunters to look at the regulations ahead of the season, and I wish everyone a safe and happy hunt!”
Spring turkey hunting regulations can be found within the 2019 Small Game Hunting Regulations, 2019 Fall Turkey Regulations, and 2020 Spring Turkey Regulations.
Public lands are the perfect place to pursue turkeys this spring.
Youth Turkey Hunt Set For April 11-12
Youth hunters under the age of 16 may hunt during the youth turkey hunt on April 11 and 12. Hunters under the age of 12 and youth hunters without hunter safety can participate in the youth turkey hunt under the Mentored Hunting Program.
Youth hunters must be accompanied by a qualified adult and follow the youth turkey hunting and mentored hunting program rules. Spring turkey youth hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license, stamp and harvest authorization. A harvest authorization for any time period can be used during the youth hunt weekend, but youth hunters must hunt within the turkey management zone indicated on their harvest authorization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.