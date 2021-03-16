Ed Andrist to be Inducted to the Hall of Fame
The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association has announced its 2021 Hall of Fame induction class and former Mount Senario Fighting Saints head men’s basketball coach has been selected to be inshrined into the Wisconsin Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.
Andrist is a UW Stout alumnus. As a student assistant under head coach Dwain Mintz, the Blue Devils won the Wisconsin State University Conference (WSUC) championship. Upon graduation, Andrist left for the high school ranks, where he served as head coach for the LaFarge Wildcats, Stanley Boyd Orioles, and the Stockbridge Indians. He returned to Stout in 1984, serving as top assistant for three seasons (1984-87).
In 1989, Andrist got his first collegiate head coaching job at Mount Senario College and his success speaks volumes. Under Andrist, the Fighting Saints won seven UMAC championships and national collegiate titles in 1991, 1994, and 1996. In 11 seasons, Andrist won (250) games, averaging almost (23) victories per season.
Andrist not only has experience on the high school and college levels, but also on the international scene as well. He spent the spring and summers of 2000 and 2007 overseas, coaching the Qatar National men’s team, where his undersized team from the tiny country on the Arabian Peninsula won its first-ever Asian and Gulf Countries Championship. Qatar upset favorite China twice in the Asian Games and defeated favorite Saudi Arabia in the Gulf Championship.
Throughout his 44 year career, 39 of those years as a head coach, Andrist has coached 1146 games, capturing 604 victories, 461 of those at the collegiate level and 108 at the high school level. Andrist compiled 39 international victories in his 28 winning seasons. Andrist led his teams to seven conference titles, nine National Tournament appearances, six final fours and claiming three national titles. Andrist also has two International Titles as well in his 44 year career. Coach Andrist most recently was the head men’s basketball coach at UW Stout and still can be found running basketball camps throughout the Midwest implementing his run and jump press.
A Hall of Fame Banquet is scheduled for Saturday, September 25th at the Glacier Canyon Lodge of the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
Additionally, the 2020 Hall of Fame Class will be recognized at a Banquet on Sunday, August 1st after last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.