Bull elk

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation donated $18,124 to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. This donation will be used for elk management and data collection on the elk populations in Wisconsin, most frequently to pay data fees on electronic monitoring collars.

The donation will be presented this month to the state DNR board.

