The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation donated $18,124 to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. This donation will be used for elk management and data collection on the elk populations in Wisconsin, most frequently to pay data fees on electronic monitoring collars.
The donation will be presented this month to the state DNR board.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is issued one elk hunting license for the first five elk hunting seasons held in Wisconsin and is authorized to offer the license as the prize in a raffle. The revenue received through the raffle is further identified to be used in the state to “promote elk management, to promote the reintroduction of eastern elk or to further elk research.”
In conjunction with the Wildlife Management program staff, the RMEF raffle funding will be used to pay the collar data fees for elk monitoring associated with the Wisconsin DNR contracts with Vectronic Aerospace and Lotek Wireless companies. The data received through these GPS collars is critical to the management efforts including population and home range monitoring and estimation, the detection of mortality events, and the analysis of habitat utilization. Largely, these collars are the backbone of the elk management program and provide a glimpse into understanding Wisconsin’s elk population as the department establishes harvest quotas for the fall season.
