Lady Falcons move to 2-1
The Flambeau girl’s basketball team split a pair of games last week as they were home Tuesday night to take on the state ranked, Prairie Farm Panthers before heading to New Auburn last Friday to take on the Trojans.
Tuesday night saw the Falcons run into a very well tuned Panther squad as they fell at home to Prairie Farm 29-85. “We struggled with their size and strength which made it tough to ever get into a rhythm. Kristen Lawton ended with 12 points and five steals and Sophie Hauser added 6 points,” head coach, Mandy Bratanich stated.
On Friday night, the Falcons looked to get refocused and back on track in New Auburn as they jumped out to a 27-2 lead heading into half time.
The second half saw the Falcons run further way with the score as they went onto victory with a dominating performance by the score of 54-14. “New Auburn gave us some trouble last year so we came ready for a battle however they are missing some girls from last year due to COVID concerns. We were able to put them on their heels with our defensive pressure and they never really got comfortable in their offense. I am so happy with the way our young kids are playing, Ali Hruby, Ari Brost and Maddy Martin are really giving us some solid minutes on the floor,” coach Bratanich concluded.
Leading the way for the Falcons Friday night was Lawton with 21 points, Bratanich finished with 15 points and Made Martin went on to score eight.
The Falcons are set to be on the road for a while as they don’t return home until Jan. 8, when they take on Winter. The Falcons are in Prentice this Thursday night and then off to Rib Lake on Monday.
