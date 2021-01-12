#4 - Milestones reached by area athletes
Area athletes always set their goals high and when they reach them, we always try and acknowledge them in the paper as four big ones stand out this past year. The first is Kaden Kinney hitting his 1000 career point for the Lake Holcombe Chieftains in basketball, Derick Vollendorf just hit his 100th career win to start the season in wrestling as he earn the win at Chetek-Weyerhaueser and Riley Ewer rushed for almost 400 yards in one night as he helped the Flambeau Falcons defeat the Ladysmith Lumberjacks this past season in football. Tate Sauerwein was also an honorable mention All State football player as the senior earned multiple awards in the area, region and state for the Knight’s football team.
