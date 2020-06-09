Wisconsin Sport’s Show Cancelled
It is with great disappointment that the Wisconsin Sport Show- Fall Edition announces its cancellation for September 2020. On June 1, 2020 the Chippewa County Health Department issued a memo to Event Organizers regarding the current COVID 19 pandemic with the following information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS):
“Public health experts agree that large gatherings of people in sustained, close contact greatly increases the risk for spread of the virus among those who attend the events and to the communities these individuals return to after the event. The communal nature of such events makes it especially challenging to accommodate the physical distancing and sanitation recommendations required to slow the spread of disease. This includes but is not limited to fairs, festivals, parades, and conferences.
Given the state of COVID-19 transmission in Wisconsin, DHS recommends you not engage in public or private gatherings of people that are not part of a single household or living unit.”
After careful consultation with our event partners regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, and our exhibitors, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Wisconsin Sport Show – Fall Edition until September 10-12, 2021.
Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today. These events take months of preparation, planning and promotions and conditions do not exist to move forward with these steps at this point in time.
We look forward to seeing everyone at the Wisconsin Sport Show – Spring Edition, currently scheduled for March 19-21, 2021 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center in Eau Claire. More information is available at the website www.WiSportShow.com.
