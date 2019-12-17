Falcon boys fall at home to Bobcats
The Flambeau boy’s basketball team was home last week as they hosted the Birchwood Bobcats in East Lakeland basketball action.
One thing about the Flambeau boy’s young roster is they will battle for 36 minute night in and night out as it was obvious last Tuesday night in Tony against the Bobcats.
In the first half the Falcons found themselves down 37-26 as they headed into the break and it was a big second half by the Bobcats that put away the Falcons as they went on to 67-48 victory on the road.
Riley Ewer led the way for Flambeau with 18 points and 11 rebounds as Harley Opachan scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds. Kimon Gray chipped in with eight points as did Dalton Lebal as they Falcons fell to 0-3 on the season.
The Falcons are on the road this Thursday night as they head south to Gilman to take on the Pirates in non-conference action with varsity tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.