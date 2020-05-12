Public Input on CDAC Preliminary
Recommendations - Spring 2020
Information about who provided the input.
Why have you chosen to provide feedback about this Deer Management Unit?
I live in this unit: 120
I hunt in this unit: 469
I visit this unit for non-hunting purposes: 157
General interest in this unit: 87
In this DMU, what type of deer hunting do you do?
Gun: 451
Bow: 236
Crossbow: 192
Muzzleloader: 141
How many years have you hunted deer in this unit?
Minimum: 0
Average: 23.65
Maximum: 72
Which statement best describes where you deer hunted in this unit last season?
Exclusively Private Land: 230
Mostly Private Land: 88
Public and Private Land About Equally: 67
Mostly Public Land: 38
Exclusively Public Land: 42
I did not hunt in this unit last year: 4
How crowded with other hunters did you feel while hunting on public land in this deer management unit?
Not at all crowded: 11
Not too crowded: 48
Neither crowded nor uncrowded: 52
Somewhat crowded: 67
Very crowded: 47
Not applicable: 10
Based on your observations throughout the summer and fall of 2019, how does the deer population in this DMU compare to the year before (since summer/fall 2018)?
Many Fewer: 109
Fewer: 148
Same: 159
More: 55
Many More: 12
Unsure: 9
In your opinion, how would you rate the antlerless quota recomened by the CDAC for the 2020 season in this unit?
Antlerless Quota is
Much Too Low: 7
Too Low: 20
About Right: 147
Too High: 154
Much Too High:157
Unsure: 7
In your opinion, how would you rate the number of $12 Bonus Antlerless Harvest Authorizations recommended for this unit by the CDAC for the 2020 season?
Bonus Harv. Auth. - Private:
Much Too Low: 8
Too Low: 28
About Righ: 133
Too High: 131
Much Too High:178
Unsure: 14
Bonus Harv. Auth. - Public
Much Too Low: 3
Too Low: 30
About Right: 123
Too High: 142
Much Too High: 173
Unsure: 21
How important were each of the following concerns in forming your opinion about the CDAC’s recommendations for this unit?
Average Rating Scale: 1 = Not at all; 2 = Slightly; 3 = Moderately; 4 = Very
Amount of deer mortality during an average year - 2.79
Amount of damage to backyard plants - 1.78
The number of deer vehicle collisions - 2.23
Potential risks to deer health (e.g., CWD) - 2.46
Having a reasonable chance to harvest a deer - 3.29
Hunter satisfaction with the number of deer - 3.21
Amount of agricultural crop damage from deer - 2.28
Deer over browsing of forests that prevent re-growth of some forest tree species - 2.29
Contribution of hunting tourism to the local economy - 2.61
Influence of predators on deer numbers in the unit - 3.28
Influence of deer numbers on other wildlife (abundance, distribution, health)... 2.55
