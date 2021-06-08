Lumberjacks claim Regional Golf title
The Ladysmith Lumberjack golf team used their home course to their advantage last week as they put together a great day on their way to claiming the team title at the Tee Away Golf Course in Ladysmith.
Leading the way for the Lumberjacks was Jack West, who tied for first place with a round of 83 with Drummond’s Nolan Arthur.
Ladysmith as a team shot a 362 ahead of Drummond’s 381 and third place, Prentice who finished with a 390.
Keegan Steckel finished in fourth place with an 86, Zach Kostka shot a 94 to finish tied for sixth. Coltin Fenstermacher was tenth with a round of 99.
In other area scores Flambeau’s Parker Schneeberg was eighth with a score of 96, Kevin Ross shot a 97 for ninth place for the Falcons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.