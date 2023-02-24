Gray wolf

Gray Wolf (Canis lupus) and winter snow

 Ken Canning

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to provide input on the proposed Wolf Management Plan before the public review and comment period comes to an end on Feb. 28.  

The proposed plan was developed in consideration of many factors, including public input, consultations with Wisconsin’s tribal nations, scientific literature reviews, a study on current public attitudes towards wolves and potential outcomes of various management decisions.

