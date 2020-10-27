Knights second half too much for Falcons
The Flambeau Falcons were on the road this past Friday night as they were hosted in Lake Holcombe by the Knights in Lakeland Conference action.
The first half was a tale of two teams jockeying back and forth as both defenses held tough until the second quarter when Tate Sauerwein made a great catch off a Harely Opachan tipped ball in the endzone to take a 8-0 lead after a Saurwein two point converson.
The Falcons received the ball as they calmly move the ball downt he field as the time ticked off the clock as they ran between the tackles to set up a touchdown pass from Josh Bechtel to a wide open Harley Opachan in the north endzone to bring the score to 8-6. The Falcons went on to tie things up on a Bechtel sneak over the right side of the offensive line as the game would go to half time at a 8-8 tie.
The second half saw the Knights open things up as they put two scores on the board by Tate Sauerwein in the third and forth quarters as they held the Falcons scoreless in the second half as the Knights went on to a 20-8 victory.
Riley Ewer rushed for 116 yards on 33 attempts as SYlas Lybert finished with 35 yards on eight attempts. Opachan finished with three catches for 24 yards and a touchdown as Bechtel was 4 of 11 for 27 yards in the air.
Defensively for the Falcons, it was Opachan with six tackles on the night, a sack and four tackles for a loss on the night. Dawson Kauffman led the team in tackles with seven as Sylas Lybert, Ben Kopacz, Ryan Lybert along with Opachan had six each. Ewer also had an interception on defense for the Falcons.
For the Knights offensively, they were led by Sauerwein’s 223 yards rushing on 18 attempts and three touchdowns. Sauerwein had one receiving touchdown and two on the ground as he also threw for 34 yards on a big fourth down play to Sam Ewer that led to the first Knight score Friday night.
Defensively, both Colton Minnick and Max Sauerwein had interceptions on the night as T. Sauerwein led the way in tackles with six solo and 11 assisted. Ian Lebal finished the night with five solo tackles and two assisted in the Knight’s victory at home.
The Falcons have a schedule change for this coming Friday as they still at home in Tony, but will be hosting the Ladysmith Lumberjacks in what should be a great match up for local bragging rights of HWY 8.
