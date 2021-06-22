EAST LAKELAND 2021 Softball All Conference

EAST LAKELAND

2021 Softball All Conference

1st Team

NAMESCHOOLYEAR

Izzy ClarkCornell/Lake Holcombe12

Michaiah GalsterCornell/Lake Holcombe12

Alyssa HellandCornell/Lake Holcombe12

Shyla ApplebeeFlambeau12

Madyson MartinFlambeau10

Muree AhlbergNorthwood/Solon Springs12

Kyra LatvalaNorthwood/Solon Springs10

Kayla SchultzNorthwood/Solon Springs12

Zoey VaaraNorthwood/Solon Springs11

Avery HansenPrairie Farm10

 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR 

Izzy Clark - Cornell/Lake Holcombe

 

2nd Team

NAMESCHOOLYEAR

Brooke CressClear Lake11

Teaira SpaethCornell/Lake Holcombe11 

Mya BaseltFlambeau12 

Abigail BratanichFlambeau12

Emily EllwangerFlambeau11

Zoe GroothouzenFlambeau11

Emma BergmannPrairie Farm12

Emme GolembiewskiNorthwood/Solon Springs11

Annika PatrickNorthwood/Solon Springs11

Maddelyn SwansonNorthwood/Solon Springs11

 

 

 

Honorable Mention

NAMESCHOOLYEAR

Alex GranicaBruce11

Emily RoeslerClear Lake11

Kaitlyn HeinzenCornell/Lake Holcombe12

Justyne FrislePrairie Farm11

Jad KahlPrairie Farm9

Marnie KahlPrairie Farm10

Brooke SalsburyPrairie Farm12

 

 

Players are listed alphabetically by schools, not votes

