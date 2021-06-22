EAST LAKELAND
2021 Softball All Conference
1st Team
NAMESCHOOLYEAR
Izzy ClarkCornell/Lake Holcombe12
Michaiah GalsterCornell/Lake Holcombe12
Alyssa HellandCornell/Lake Holcombe12
Shyla ApplebeeFlambeau12
Madyson MartinFlambeau10
Muree AhlbergNorthwood/Solon Springs12
Kyra LatvalaNorthwood/Solon Springs10
Kayla SchultzNorthwood/Solon Springs12
Zoey VaaraNorthwood/Solon Springs11
Avery HansenPrairie Farm10
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Izzy Clark - Cornell/Lake Holcombe
2nd Team
NAMESCHOOLYEAR
Brooke CressClear Lake11
Teaira SpaethCornell/Lake Holcombe11
Mya BaseltFlambeau12
Abigail BratanichFlambeau12
Emily EllwangerFlambeau11
Zoe GroothouzenFlambeau11
Emma BergmannPrairie Farm12
Emme GolembiewskiNorthwood/Solon Springs11
Annika PatrickNorthwood/Solon Springs11
Maddelyn SwansonNorthwood/Solon Springs11
Honorable Mention
NAMESCHOOLYEAR
Alex GranicaBruce11
Emily RoeslerClear Lake11
Kaitlyn HeinzenCornell/Lake Holcombe12
Justyne FrislePrairie Farm11
Jad KahlPrairie Farm9
Marnie KahlPrairie Farm10
Brooke SalsburyPrairie Farm12
Players are listed alphabetically by schools, not votes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.