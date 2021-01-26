Lady Chieftains finish week 1-1
The Lake Holcombe girl’s had two games last week as they were home for both hosting the New Auburn Trojans and Flambeau Falcons.
Last Tuesday the Chieftains were hosting the New Auburn Trojans as they took a 22-15 lead in the first half and turned it into a 49-36 victory over the Trojans. “I really like seeing every player getting in the books. Team is coming together to hopefully finish out the season,” head coach Jennifer Lechleitner stated.
Brooke Lechleitner finished with a double-double as she scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Lechleitner also had seven blocks on the night. Emma Lechleitner went on to finish with 10 points as Karly Kirkman had seven and Allison Golat-Hattmer finished with five points, nine rebounds and eight steals.
On Friday night, the Chieftains hosted the conference leading Flambeau Falcons and Lake Holcombe was looking to knock them off for the first time this season in conference as they headed into halftime all tied up with the score 29-29.
If the first half was any indication of what was to come, the second half didn’t disappoint, as it came down to the final minutes, but it was Flambeau holding on to a 55-51 victory over the Chieftains.
Brook Lechleitner went on to finish with a triple-double as she had 11points, 14 rebounds and 10 block shots. Leading scorer for the Chieftains was Karly Krirkman with 18 points. Allison Golat-Hattamer finished with a double-double, as the senior had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Emma Lechleitner chipped in with nine points in the four point loss.
The Chieftains are looking to peak at the right time as tournaments are just in sight as they get set to take on Birchwood at home this Friday before heading to Bruce next Monday to take on the Red Raiders.
