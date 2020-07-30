Hayshakers wrap up Upper13 play undefeated
The Tony Hayshakers have been on a roll this summer as they have been competing in a shorten schedule in the Upper13 League against the likes of Glidden, Lake Superior, Hurley, Washburn, Ashland and Iron City. With an undefeated conference record, the Hayshakers took their 5-0 record on the road this past weekend as they were hosted by the Washburn Lumberjacks this past Sunday.
The Hayshakers got off to a fast start in the top of the first inning as they scored two runs to take an early 2-0 lead that was cut to one run in the bottom of the inning, but added to their lead in the top of the third inning with two more runs to go up 4-1 heading into the fourth inning.
In the fourth it was the Lumberjacks chipping into the lead once again as they score two more runs to trail the Hayshakers 4-3, but the Hayshakers answered in the fifth inning with two runs to regain their three run lead by a score of 6-3.
The Hayshakers added two runs in both the seveth and eighth innings as they held off the Lumberjacks as they went on to a 10-3 victory to cap off their undefeated conference season in Upper13 league play at 6-0.
Leading the way for the Hayshakers at the plate was Ethan Martin finishing 4 for 5 on the day with one RBI. Ben Kopacz finished with three hits and four RBIs with one home run on the day as Dakota Herrmann and Nate Roach each had two hits apiece as Herrmann drove in three runs and Roach drove in two with a home run. Chase Groothosuen and Tru Dupee had base hits as well in the Hayshakers victory on the road. Martin also finished with two stolen bases while Groothousen had one.
Dakota Herrmann picked up the victory on the mound as the youngster gave up just four hits in seven innings while striking out two batters. Martin came in to pick up the save in the eighth inning as he gave up zero hits and struck out one batter in the save.
The Hayshakers claimed the Upper13 conference championship outright on Sunday as they finished 6-0 in league play and will represent the Upper13 league along with Glidden in the 2020 WBA Tournament in August.
In other conference action it was Hurley over Ashland 11-0 and Glidden over Mellen 5-0.
The Hayshakers are back in action this Wednesday as they head to Haugen to take on the Hornets on the road and then will host the Hornets Saturday in Tony at 11 a.m. and then cap off their busy week Sunday at home as they take on the Stanbury Giants in Tony at noon.
Upper13 Standings
Team Overall
Tony Hayshakers 6-0
Glidden Orioles 4-2
Lake Superior Sea Dogs 4-2
Hurley Timberjaxx 3-3
Washburn Lumberjacks 3-3
Ashland Merchants 1-5
Iron CIty Miners 0-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.