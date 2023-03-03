The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the proposed 2023-2025 migratory game bird seasons. The proposal is open to public comment until March 10, 2023.
Highlights from the proposed season structure include:
- 60-day restrictive scaup bag limit that allows harvest of 2 scaup for 45 days and 1 scaup for 15 days.
- Increased Canada goose bag limit to 5/day during South Zone Holiday Hunt.
- Shift in Canada goose zone opening dates to provide more opportunity and consistency.
“The 2023-2025 waterfowl seasons will be based on the 2022 continental waterfowl population estimates,” said Taylor Finger, DNR Game Bird Specialist. “Habitat conditions appear to be above average in Wisconsin and near average in the Canadian Prairies, so we expect populations to remain near normal in 2023. If we have favorable conditions this spring and fall, hunters can expect good waterfowl hunting opportunities.”
The DNR will host a series of public meetings to present information on the proposed 2023-2025 migratory game bird seasons. The public is encouraged to attend or provide feedback using our Online Input Tool.
Comments regarding the migratory game bird season structure should be submitted through the Online Input Tool, email or mail by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023. Additional information can be found on the DNR Waterfowl Hunting webpage.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
C/O Taylor Finger or Allicyn Nelson - Bureau of Wildlife Management
After public comments have been collected and reviewed, the Natural Resources Board will set the final season in the spring.
EVENT DETAILS – LA CROSSE MEETING
WHAT: Proposed 2023-2025 Migratory Game Bird Season Public Meeting
WHEN: Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m.
WHERE: La Crosse State Office Building
EVENT DETAILS – ZOOM MEETING
WHAT: Proposed 2023-2025 Migratory Game Bird Season Public Meeting
WHEN: Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m.
Join by phone at 312-626-6799; Meeting ID: 822 3871 8595
EVENT DETAILS – APPLETON MEETING
WHAT: Proposed 2023-2025 Migratory Game Bird Season Public Meeting
WHEN: Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Fox Valley Technical College
