Jacks compete at conference golf match
The Ladysmith golf team competed last week at the Heart O’ North Conference Golf Match last week as they battled the cold elements that Mother Nature had to offer in the 40 degree weather that was accompanied by gusts of wind and rain.
When all was said and done, the Jacks finished the season as a team sixth place with nine total points earned.
In the individual conference standings, the Jacks were led by Keegan Steckel with 26 points, Zach Kostka earned 17 points just ahead of team mate Jack West who earned 16 points.
As a team the Jacks shot a 196 in Bloomer as Steckel came in with a round of 46, Kostka finished with a 48 and West shot a 50.
