Jacks drop two conference games
The Ladysmith Lumberjacks had two games last week on their plate as they hosted the undefeated Cameron Comets on Tuesday night before heading north to take on Northwestern on Friday.
If you were in attendance, or listening at home, you caught a great one last Tuesday as assistant coach, Jason Lehman paced the sideline.
The first half was electric as both The Jacks battled back in to the game, but found themselves down 38-27 as both teams went into the locker room.
In the second half, it seemed as if anytime the Jacks would get close to the Comets, it was Cameron jumping back ahead by 18-20 points.
The story though was Cameron’s Austin Weis and Ladysmith’s Brady Ingersol who put on a show as they combined for 69 points as Ingersol finished with a game high 35 points and Weis went on to score 34 points.
The Jacks battled and never gave up, but it was Cameron coming away with the 81-62 victory.
Behind Ingersol’s 35 points for the Jacks, it was Brandon Walters scoring six points and Mitchell Lehman finishing with six points and 11 assists to lead the way for Ladysmith.
On Friday night the Jacks were on the road north as they were hosted by the Northwestern Tigers.
THe Jacks were down 28-39 at the half and went on to fall to the Tigers 61-75.
Three games are on tap in the coming week for the Jacks as they are home Thursday against Cumberland before heading to Hayward on Saturday and then off to Spooner next Tuesday.
