The 2022 northern zone muskellunge (musky) season begins Saturday, May 28, 2022 and runs through Dec. 31.
During the open season, anglers can catch musky on open waters within the northern muskellunge management zone. All regulations and license requirements apply.
“Despite the ice melting late into the year across the Northwoods, some of the best days of musky fishing are upon us,” said Zach Lawson, DNR fisheries biologist. “With many musky actively feeding post-spawn, our musky fisheries appear to be in good shape and will offer anglers fantastic opportunities for the opener.”
Proclaimed the official state fish in 1955, the muskellunge (Esox masquinongy) is one of Wisconsin's most unique trophies.
More musky world records have been landed in Wisconsin than anywhere else. The current state and world record is a tremendous 69-pound, 11-ounce musky taken from the Chippewa Flowage.
Anglers should note that there are new musky regulations for some lakes in the northern zone, including:
Butternut Lake (Ashland/Price counties) – Minimum length limit of 40 inches and a daily bag limit of one;
Namekagon River from Trego Dam to the confluence with the St. Croix River (Burnett and Washburn counties) – Minimum length limit of 50 inches and a daily bag limit of one; and
Presque Isle Chain (Vilas County) - Minimum length limit of 50 inches and a daily bag limit of one.
A list of all recent regulation changes is available on the DNR’s website at
The Northern Zone includes inland waters north of U.S. Hwy 10, excluding Wisconsin-Michigan boundary waters.
Fishing licenses can be purchased online through Go Wild, the DNR’s online license portal, or from an authorized license vendor. More information on licenses can be found on the DNR’s fishing license webpage. Anglers should consult the 2022-2023 Guide to Hook and Line Fishing Regulations for daily bag and size limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.