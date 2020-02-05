FAST competes at Divisionals
The Flambeau Area Swim Team competed in the Divisional swim meet held in Rice Lake on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25 and 26. This meet hosted nine area teams each vying for a chance to move onto the Conference meet this coming weekend in Medford.
On Saturday FAST girls and boys swimmers ten and under earned fourth place overall in the meet. On Sunday, FAST eleven and up girls and boys finished in fifth place overall. Many swimmers ended the meet with many personal bests and qualified to move onto the Conference meet in Medford.
The team’s only senior, Syngon Trott, of Exeland, was a top finisher at the meet, Sunday, after capturing four first place finishes and one second place finish. In the 200 Medley Relay, Trott helped his teammates earn a first place finished by swimming backstroke in the relay with teammates Elijah Hendrick, Kyle Schueller and Syrus Trott. Trott’s relay will advance to the Conference meet. Trott also earned first place finishes in the 200 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle and a second place finish in the 100 freestyle events.
Other top finishers on Sunday were Syrus Trott in the 200 freestyle, Sarah Allard in the 400 freestyle, Elijah Hendrick in the 800 freestyle, Mya Baselt in the 200 breaststroke and 400 individual medley, Maddie Kempen in the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle, Kyle Schueller in the 200 breaststroke, Maddie Bunton in the 400 freestyle and Reese Roehl in the 50 butterfly.
Top finishers on Saturday were Joshua Zimmer in the 100 backstroke and helping his teammates earn a sixth place finish in the 200 Medley Relay, Eli Schultz in the 100 backstroke, Lily Fye in the 25 butterfly and 100 individual medley, Brooklyn Adisek in the 200 freestyle, Kadence Wagner in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Ellie Lebal in the 25 butterfly, Nolan Kammerud in the 50 backstroke, Willow Grubba in the 25 butterly, Sophia Kammerud in the 100 backstroke and Adrianna Stewart in the 100 breaststroke and 100 individual medley.
Honorable mentions go to Colten Poppe who is new to FAST and captured two ninth place finishes in his age group in the 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle events; Megan Dewitt, who after overcoming some injury challenges, helped earn a fifth place finish in the 200 Medley Relay and earned a strong third place finish in the 400 freestyle; and Joshua Zimmer who has worked hard to improve this season.
Overall, 36 FAST swimmers qualified to swim at Conferences.
FAST swimmers who earned a placing of ninth or higher have the opportunity to advance to the Conference meet to be held Saturday, Feb. 1 for swimmers ten and under and Sunday, Feb. 2 for swimmers 11 and up.
