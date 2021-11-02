2021 East Lakeland All-Conference Volleyball

2021

East Lakeland

All-Conference Volleyball

FIRST TEAM 

PlayerSchoolYear

Schultz, PaytonBirchwood12 

Turchen, JaydaCornell12

Turchen, MichaylaCornell11

Spaeth, TeairaCornell12

Dean, EmilyFlambeau11

Gingras, BrookeLake Holcombe12

Reimber, KatieNew Auburn11

Pasanen, KateWinter11

 

 

SECOND TEAM 

PlayerSchoolYear

Johnson, CourtneyBirchwood11

Anderson, KaelaBruce12

Hetherington, MakyaCornell10

Cody, EvelynNew Auburn11

Groothousen, ZoeFlambeau12

Johnson, PageFlambeau12

Hartzell, EllaLake Holcombe10

Bishop, CassieWinter11

 

 

HONORABLE MENTION 

PlayerSchool             Year

Lobitz, MorganBirchwood9 

Granica, AlexBruce12 

Sime, BrookeCornell10 

Martin, MadieFlambeau11

Elmberg, JosiLake Holcombe12

Kirkman, KarlyLake Holcombe11

Berg, MorganNew Auburn10

Coss, HaileyWinter11

 

 

 

Players are listed alphabetically by school

 

 

