2021
East Lakeland
All-Conference Volleyball
FIRST TEAM
PlayerSchoolYear
Schultz, PaytonBirchwood12
Turchen, JaydaCornell12
Turchen, MichaylaCornell11
Spaeth, TeairaCornell12
Dean, EmilyFlambeau11
Gingras, BrookeLake Holcombe12
Reimber, KatieNew Auburn11
Pasanen, KateWinter11
SECOND TEAM
PlayerSchoolYear
Johnson, CourtneyBirchwood11
Anderson, KaelaBruce12
Hetherington, MakyaCornell10
Cody, EvelynNew Auburn11
Groothousen, ZoeFlambeau12
Johnson, PageFlambeau12
Hartzell, EllaLake Holcombe10
Bishop, CassieWinter11
HONORABLE MENTION
PlayerSchool Year
Lobitz, MorganBirchwood9
Granica, AlexBruce12
Sime, BrookeCornell10
Martin, MadieFlambeau11
Elmberg, JosiLake Holcombe12
Kirkman, KarlyLake Holcombe11
Berg, MorganNew Auburn10
Coss, HaileyWinter11
Players are listed alphabetically by school
