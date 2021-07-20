Area athletes honored as top Marshfield Clinic/LadysmithNews Scholar Athletes
The Marshfield Clinic/LadysmithNews Scholar Athletic Award have been decided as part of recognizing area athletes from Ladysmith, Bruce, Flambeau and Lake Holcombe during the 2020-21 athletic seasons.
This year’s ceremony didn’t have the opportunity to have the athletes, families, coaches and school representatives come together for a banquet due to COVID, but athletic trainer, Jon Eckoff and sport’s editor, Todd Roehl were able to present this year’s outstanding class of athletes their awards and recognize top performances, coaches and teams with their honor.
This year’s categories, nominees and award winners:
Male and Female Commitment to Excellence
The Commitment to Excellence are awarded to one male and one female high school senior who have shown commitment to the sport they participate in, while also excelling in the classroom. Applicants must demonstrate dedication to the community in which they live, as well as act as a role model while participating in their sport.
Flambeau Seniors
Emma Allard, Shyla Applebee, Mya Baselt, Josh Bechtel, Abby Bratanich, Seth Cegler, Cassie Giwjona, Dalton Lebal, Keergan Olynick, Ben Kopacz, Julia Oelkers, Alexis Polak, Alyssa Polak, Fedrica Santori, Tori Soltis, Ethan Wenker and Mckayla Williams.
Lake Holcombe Seniors
Allison Golat-Hattamer, Alena Kocar, Karlee Andres, Leah Allard, Kaitlyn Heinzen, Jack Porter, Tate Sauerwein, Kaden Crank, Brock Flater, Brandon Nitek, Will Kliegle, Ian Lebal, Derek Jones, Riley Gringas and Michael Kane.
Bruce Seniors
Matt Blodgett, Dan Brockman, Andrew Chafer, Tyler Hoyt, McCoy Mansky, Isaac Minton, Kyle Schueller, Wyatt Zillmar, Ella Lindau, Josi Paddock, Vida Smith, Capri Strom and Allie Wallace
Ladysmith Seniors
Kylee Becker, Olivia Bunton, Daniel Dahlstrom, Houston Dennis, Tess Eichner, Caiden Engel, Kylie Frost, Adam Martin, Abigail Meltz, Ren Nees, Emma Niles, Maddy Nybakke, Elijah Pearson, Lindsey Riegel, Kaitlyn Schott, Rachel Sovacool, Wade Stanger, Morgan Susidik, Derik Vollendorf, Jackie Wallin, Brandon Walters and Brittney Wiles.
Team of the Year
Awarded to the team that best exemplifies the high standards, a team must embrace in order to achieve success. This award goes to the team that not only demonstrates success on the playing field, but also works together during times of adversity to achieve a common goal. The team that shows sportsmanship and community involvement, with the largest amount of improvement from the previous year will be considered during the nomination process.
Award Winner
The 2018 Ladysmith Lumberjill Cross Country and Track Teams
Coach of the Year
This award goes to a high school coach that shows leadership, demonstrates discipline, and guidance, while maintaining a high level of teamwork in their sport(s). He/she must have a good working relationship with fellow coaching staff, as well as demonstrate character, integrity, and leadership in and out of the sporting world.
Some things to consider for nominating Coach of the Year: largest margin of improvement from the previous year, number of athletes on the academic collegiate level; a coach that goes above and beyond their coaching responsibilities for the benefit of the team and/or player(s) on and off the playing field.
Award Winner
Jacob Ebner - Ladysmith Cross Country and Track
Assistant Coach of the Year
This award goes to assistant coaches that shows leadership, demonstrates discipline, and guidance, while maintaining a high level of teamwork in their sport(s). He/she must have a good working relationship with fellow coaching staff, as well as demonstrate character, integrity, and leadership in and out of the sporting world.
Award Winners
Bailey Naas - Ladysmith
Woody Keeble - Bruce
Zenny Mahun - Flambeau
Youth Coaches of the Year
Youth coaches give up their personal time for area youth athletics with making fun the priority of the game – not a personal desire to win. Treats each player as an individual and helps them to be the best they can be on and off the field of competition. Makes an effort to improve their own coaching skills and learn how to be a better coach, and is a is a role model of fair play and sportsmanship for their players to follow.
Award Winners
Neil Donohue - Ladysmith
Josh Melz - Ladysmith
Josh Prohaska - Ladysmith
Male and Female Athlete of the Year
Award goes to the athlete who displays the desire, determination, and self-discipline required for success in the athletic arena, and has shown statistical leadership, as well as named to an All-Conference Honorable Mention or higher award (recommended but not required). The athlete also is involved within the community and displays leadership and teamwork within the classroom.
Award Winners
Brady Ingersol - Ladysmith
Kylee Becker - Ladysmith
Comeback Athlete of the Year
Award goes to one male and female athlete who returns from a season ending injury or illness, or fought adversity (school, family, work) to excel in their sport. The athlete displayed the hard work, dedication, and determination necessary to get back to the field of play.
Award Winner
Brock Flater - Lake Holcombe
Male and Female Breakthrough Athlete of the Year
This award is intended for freshman through senior athlete who has made the largest impact with their performance compared to any of their previous season’s efforts. This athlete will have shown an improvement on and off the playing field from the previous years.
Award Winners
Clayton Roscoe - Ladysmith
Ryan Popowich - Bruce
Overcoming Adversity Athlete of the Year
This award goes to a male of female athlete from Rusk County who competes/participates despite illness, physical limitations, and or school, family, and learning adversities. This individual demonstrates teamwork, and has shown good sportsmanship, as well as cooperation, with coaches and fellow athletes.
Award Winner
Ren Nees - Ladysmith
