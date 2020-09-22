Elk Ridge Yurt Now Open For Flambeau-Area Hunters
MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin hunters will find a new way to explore the outdoors this season with the opening of the Elk Ridge yurt, located in the Flambeau River State Forest in Sawyer County.
The Elk Ridge yurt is ADA-accessible and was paid for with sportsmen’s dollars through the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act (PR Act). The yurt is exclusively available to hunters from Sept. 8 through May 29 for the fall hunting and spring turkey seasons. The yurt is reservable year-round and may be used for hunting and non-hunting purposes from May 30th through Labor Day.
Through an excise tax on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment, the PR Act provides essential funding for quality hunting experiences nationwide.
“In Wisconsin, we are lucky to receive funds to provide hunters with new and innovative access opportunities on our public lands. We are excited to launch the Flambeau River State Forest Elk Ridge yurt to provide a unique amenity for hunters this 2020 hunting season,” said Anne Reis-Boyle, DNR public lands specialist.
The Flambeau River State Forest spans 90,000 acres of public lands and offers a diversity of forests and habitats, hundreds of miles of roads and walking trails. The yurt offers nearby access to hunter walking trails and a carry-in canoe/kayak launch on the Flambeau River. The yurt can also be accessed directly from the Flambeau River as it is just upstream from Dix-Dox Landing. Amenities include bunkbeds, one ADA-accessible bunk, a wood-burning stove, a bear-proof food storage box, an enclosed vault toilet, a fire pit and an outdoor game pole for processing.
The yurt can accommodate up to six people and must be reserved in advance. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hunters are asked to continue social distancing from people outside their household. Dogs are not allowed in the yurt
