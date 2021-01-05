Jills fall at home to Loggers
The Ladysmith Lumberjills were home over break as they hosted the Phillips Loggers Dec. 29 in non-conference play.
The Loggers jumped out ahead of the Jills in the first half behind 11 three point baskets as they took a 42-26 lead over Ladysmith heading into the locker room at the half.
Raemalee Smith was the leading scorer in the first half with 12 points as Brittney Wiles and Allison Clark both had five points for the Jills.
In the second half the The Jills picked up their effort and intensity as they battled with the Loggers as they were outs cored by only two points,27-25 as they fell at home to Phillips 69-51.
Smith led all scorers on the night with 30 points as Wiles had eight and Allison Clark finished with six points.
The Jills currently sit at 3-4 as they get set to host St. Croix Falls this Friday night and then will host Hayward Monday night in Ladysmith.
