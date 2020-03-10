2019-2020 Ladysmith News Sports All-Area Boy’s Basketball

2019-2020

Ladysmith News Sports

All-Area Boy’s Basketball

Name      School    Position    Year

Chris Brockman    Bruce    Guard    10

Dexter Roatch    Bruce     Guard    12

Nick Derfus    Flambeau    Guard    12

Riley Ewer    Flambeau    Forward    10

Harley Opachan    Flambeau    Center    10

Kaden Crank    Lake Holcombe    Guard    11

Brock Flater    Lake Holcombe    Forward    11

Kaden Kinney    Lake Holcombe    Guard    12

Josh Jones    Lake Holcombe    Guard    12

Carter Closs    Ladysmith    Guard    12

Peyton Rogers    Ladysmtih    Guard/Forward    11

Spencer Draghi    Ladysmith    Guard    11

    

6TH MAN AWARDS

Braden Evjen    Ladysmith    Center    12

Jarred Jiskra    Lake Holcombe    Center    11

The Ladysmith New’s All-Area team is selected by Todd Roehl with input from participating area coaches with the sole purpose to celebrate kids and their accomplishments, attitudes and efforts in competition.

Players are listed alphabetically by schools

