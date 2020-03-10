2019-2020
Ladysmith News Sports
All-Area Boy’s Basketball
Name School Position Year
Chris Brockman Bruce Guard 10
Dexter Roatch Bruce Guard 12
Nick Derfus Flambeau Guard 12
Riley Ewer Flambeau Forward 10
Harley Opachan Flambeau Center 10
Kaden Crank Lake Holcombe Guard 11
Brock Flater Lake Holcombe Forward 11
Kaden Kinney Lake Holcombe Guard 12
Josh Jones Lake Holcombe Guard 12
Carter Closs Ladysmith Guard 12
Peyton Rogers Ladysmtih Guard/Forward 11
Spencer Draghi Ladysmith Guard 11
6TH MAN AWARDS
Braden Evjen Ladysmith Center 12
Jarred Jiskra Lake Holcombe Center 11
The Ladysmith New’s All-Area team is selected by Todd Roehl with input from participating area coaches with the sole purpose to celebrate kids and their accomplishments, attitudes and efforts in competition.
Players are listed alphabetically by schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.