2019-2020
All-Conference Wrestling
FIRST TEAM
Name School Year
Matt Anderson Clear Lake 11
Mitch Anderson Clear Lake 9
Dominic Leintz Clear Lake 9
Ivan Ruble Clear Lake 12
Julian Krizan Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe 10
Bryce Best Flambeau 11
Dominic Caroon Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren 12
Landyn Johnson Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren 12
Nolan Johnson Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren 11
Brad Lucas Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren 11
Taden Nichols Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren 10
Blake Flach Shell Lake 11
Tyler Schunk Shell Lake 11
Damon Galatowitsch Turtle Lake/Clayton 12
Mason Quade Turtle Lake/Clayton 9
Isaah Holden Unity 10
Carson Johnson Unity 12
Jack Nelson Unity 12
Players are listed alphabetically by schools
