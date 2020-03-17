2019-2020 All-Conference Wrestling
Jacob Maes Photography

2019-2020

All-Conference Wrestling

FIRST TEAM

Name      School    Year

Matt Anderson    Clear Lake    11

Mitch Anderson    Clear Lake    9

Dominic Leintz    Clear Lake    9

Ivan Ruble    Clear Lake    12

Julian Krizan     Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe    10

Bryce Best    Flambeau    11

Dominic Caroon    Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren    12

Landyn Johnson    Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren    12

Nolan Johnson    Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren    11

Brad Lucas     Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren    11

Taden Nichols    Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren    10

Blake Flach    Shell Lake    11

Tyler Schunk    Shell Lake    11

Damon Galatowitsch    Turtle Lake/Clayton    12

Mason Quade    Turtle Lake/Clayton    9

Isaah Holden    Unity    10

Carson Johnson    Unity    12

Jack Nelson    Unity    12

Players are listed alphabetically by schools

