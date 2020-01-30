Jacks nip Comets, Stanger claims title at Arcadia
The Ladysmith Lumberjacks competed last week against the Cameron Comets in dual meet competition before heading to Arcadia for the Raider Challenge this past Saturday as one title was claimed by heavy weight, Wade Stanger in yet another dominating fashion.
On Thursday night against the Comets, the Jacks made things exciting as they pulled out the one point victory as six wrestlers claimed victories in the 36-35 victory.
Picking up wins were Coltin Fenstermacher with a pin over Brianna Gensky at 106 pounds. Derick Vollendorf picked up a pin fall over Cayden Gifford at 126 pounds. Dj Livingston pinned down Blake Engelstad at 132 pounds. Ryan Vollendorf pinned Caeter Klugow at 152 pounds and Grant Rydlund and Wade Stanger came away with forfeits in the one point victory over the Comets.
On Saturday the Jacks were in Arcadia for the 16-team tournament that was won by Cadott with 541.5 points. Leading the way for Ladysmith was Stanger with another championship dominating performance as the junior pinned his way through his bracket in 7:08.
After a first round bye, Stanger pinned Benjamin Barber of Minnetonka in 34 seconds. Stanger then pinned Carter Niederkorn of G-E-T in 1:12 and then Damion Tracy of Onalaska in 1:03 to advance to the final to take on Trevor Daffinson of G-E-T with a record of 14-3. It took 4:59 til Stanger captured the title as he pinned down Daffinson to capture his third straight title in three weeks. Stanger is currently 31-2 on the season for the Lumberjacks.
At 126 pounds, Derick Volledorf finished in third place for Ladysmith as the junior pinned Peyton Cline of Mosinee, won a close 6-5 decision over Randon Rommel of G-E-T and a mojor decision by a score of 10-0 over Bryce Bucanan of Onalaska. Vollendorf fell in the semi-final but rebounded in the third place match with a 6-1 victory over Nick Fasbender of Cadott to finish with a medal for the Jacks.
At 160 pounds, Grant Rydlund finished the day in fourth place as the sophomore finished the day 3-2. Rydlund picked up victories over Aaron Vasquez of Arcadia and Gavin Bragger of Independence as well as a second round bye on his way to a top four finish.
Clayton Roscoe finished the day in fifth place as the freshman finished the day with a 12-14 record as he defeated Alex Guzman of Brookwood by the score of 19-3. Roscoe also defeated David Hiles of G-E-T 7-0 on his way to a top five finish for the Lumberjacks.
Ryan Vollendorf went on to a 3-2 day as the senior finished seventh at 152 pounds. Vollendorf defeated Dylan Pitt 18-2, pinned Logan Bee of EC Memorial and Max Marley of G-E-T to finish out a top seven day at 152 pounds.
Logan Poradish and Coltin Fenstermacher both finished in the top twelve as Poradish picked up two wins at 138 pounds with wins over Levi Lindsey of Cadott and Francisco Sanchez of Independence on Saturday in Arcadia. Festermacker is currently 13-13 on the season at 106 pounds, while Poradish hit the ten win mark for the Jacks in Arcadia.
The Jacks will return home this Friday for a super dual with action set to begin at 5:00 p.m. in the Ladysmith Gymnasium.
