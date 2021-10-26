Coach Lehman ends 17 years of coaching with Bruce football
The Bruce Red Raider football team hosted the Lake Holcombe Chieftains last Thursday night as they concluded the season with a home loss falling to the Chieftains.
Head coach, Jason Lehman went on to sum the season up by stating, “Well the season didn’t go as great as we had hoped. We had ups and downs, we showed some bright spots and then some lows. We dropped our last game to Lake Holcombe, but to me it was all about these four seniors finishing their career on the Bruce Football Field. I told them that I was sorry that we couldn’t have had a better season, I wished that I could have done more for them as a coach. I told them that I was proud of them, the way they competed all year even though our season wasn’t the best. Two of these four seniors I have had a ton of history with, I have been on the court or on the football field with Chris Brockman and Dom Tinker since they have been in about fifth grade when Janel West started them in the great Northwest Basketball League. I have seen these two grow both on and off the court/field and I couldn’t be happier to have coached them. They both are competitors, they love to compete. That is what I love and will miss the most about these two boys is how they competed each and every game no matter the sport. It was really cool to see these two guys get some recognition in the 8-man state record books as well. Caleb and Rene have been a big part of the program. Rene has been playing for 3 years and has learned a ton about the game and has gotten better each and every year. Caleb has been a part of the team all 4 seasons and has grown as a player and as an individual, especially this last season. Caleb has always played the skilled positions, but this year we moved him to offensive line and defensive line. He may not have liked it, but he did it and that was what we needed from him. By the end of the season he was in a skilled position role and did the best he could and that is all we could have asked. This being my last football game coaching at Bruce, I wished it could have been a different season in many ways and a different ending to the season. I am going to miss it, I am not sure how much yet, but it will hit me if not now, next fall. I appreciate everything that the Bruce School has let me attempt to do with this program and the parents of present and passed players. I enjoyed my 17 years of coaching football at Bruce. We had some good years and some not so good, but that is the name of the game sometimes at these smaller schools. We moved from 11-man football to 8-man football even when it may not have been the most popular decision, even I wasn’t sold at first, but for our program it was the best decision. I think Bruce is left with a very good group of athletes and with the numbers in the 8th grade I think Coach Keeble and Coach Lauber have some pieces to work with. I would like to thank Todd Roehl also for covering our team and writing the articles in the paper over the years, it was much appreciated. To Coach Keeble, you were very much appreciated and I couldn’t have asked for a better assistant coach, you really took a lot off my plate when you came to Bruce, I could count on you, and the biggest thing is you became the defensive coordinator. I still remember that conversation and I am sure it will always bring up a good laugh. Coach Lauber, I got to coach with you one year and I think you will learn the 8-man game moving forward and will refine the offense to what your players bring to the table.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.